NBC’s annual broadcast of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (1.2, 7.46M) blew away repeat competition again this year, clocking 1.1 million more viewers than ’17, to bag its biggest crowd in six years.

NBC dominated Wednesday in every key metric, while taking a slight dip in the demo, against mostly repeat competition – though there were preemptions for local fireworks broadcasts across the Big Four.

NBC’s fireworks-palooza pounded CBS’s Big Brother (0.9, 3.91M) in 9-10 PM competition, by 67% in the 18-49 age bracket and 6 million viewers overall.

NBC’s pyrotechnics extravaganza gained 4.8 million viewers from its first half hour to its fourth.

After two solid hours of fireworks, NBC ran a recap telecast of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular from 10-11 PM (0.9, 4.9M) and also won that hour.

For the night, NBC (1.1, 6.603M) ran a lap ahead of CBS (0.7, 4.162M), with ABC (0.4, 1.846M), Fox (0.4, 1.530M) and CW (0.1, 693K) trailing.