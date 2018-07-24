NBC Sports Group named Pete Bevacqua to the newly created position of president, where he’ll oversee programming, marketing, digital, the NBC Sports Regional Networks, and all golf businesses.

Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBC Broadcasting and Sports, said Bevacqua’s hiring culminates seven years of expansion of the sports group, and helps it prepare for future growth. He will begin his new role in September, reporting to Lazarus.

“We are thrilled to have someone with his experience and reputation join our organization,” Lazarus said in a statement.

Bevacqua joins NBC Sports Group from the PGA of America where he has served as CEO since 2012.The PGA of America oversees the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup, among many other events, and serves more than 29,000 members.

Most recently, he led the move of the PGA Championship from August to May beginning in 2019, giving the golf major a stronger place on the golf calendar.

“The opportunity to join NBC Sports Group, and the larger Company of Comcast NBCUniversal, which holds media rights to the world’s biggest events and an incredible assortment of assets, was too good to be true,” Bevacqua said in a statement.