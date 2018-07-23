NBC reality chief Paul Telegdy is to give a keynote address at the Edinburgh International TV Festival.

Telegdy, who is President of NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group, will give the “Worldview Address” at the three-day confab in Scotland, which runs August 22-24.

The Brit will discuss the current content arms race and its impact on creativity on a global scale and his speech will be followed by a Q&A.

This comes as Telegdy, who has been with the Comcast-owned firm for over ten years, continues to have a global outlook. Having started Universal Television Alternative Studio with Meredith Ahr, the pair are starting to move a number of its talent-led formats around the world, while also looking to ramp up the number of shows it produces for third party broadcasters and digital services.

Telegdy, who oversees shows including The Voice, America’s Got Talent, and American Ninja Warrior, told Deadline last year, that it also welcomes ideas from all over the world and are keen to work with more international producers. “Hollywood and the studios may seem like a really mysterious place, like the Wizard of Oz, but there are lots of access points for international people, we throw our doors open, we’re not mysterious. I don’t want people to think it’s a parochial place, it’s very global, NBCU is a company that really takes international business seriously because we have to think about the history of where hits come from,” he said.

Edinburgh International TV Festival Advisory Chair and Sky entertainment chief Phil Edgar-Jones said, “It is a real coup to have Paul at this year’s TV Festival offering delegates an insight into his views on the current media landscape. The sheer scale and breadth of the programming he oversees is phenomenal, and following a hugely successful career, this session promises to be both inspiring and informative.”