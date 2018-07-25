National Geographic Channel has season premiere dates for a pair of its returning series. The 11th season of docuseries Life Below Zero bows September 25, and Season 4 of interview show StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson — which includes an interview with the late Anthony Bourdain — launches November 12.

National Geographic Channel

The logline for the coming 12-episode run of Life Below Zero, which will include its 100 episode: Our daring and creative crew work tirelessly behind the scenes to capture the lifestyles our tough Alaskans live, putting themselves through the most daunting and challenging situations. They’ve shot the series in temperatures as low as minus 40 F, and often carry backpacks of batteries that weigh more than 100 pounds. The crew masterminded a technique, powered by solar energy, that withstood the harsh climate to record a 17-day long time lapse. In the winter months they may see a few hours of twilight — no full sun — each day.

In the upcoming season of StarTalk, Tyson and Bourdain discuss the science of food and the most pivotal moment in his television hosting career when he traveled to Beirut in 2016. Tyson also speaks with Jeff Goldblum about dinosaurs and aliens and learns the backstory of Game of Thrones from author George R.R. Martin. He also sits down with former Vice President Al Gore, podcaster Joe Rogan, author Patricia Cornwell, spoof singer Weird Al Yankovic, engineer and science educator Bill Nye, news anchor Dan Rather and actors Jack Black, James Marsden and Anna Deavere Smith. In a first for the series, Tyson also travels deep within the Arctic Circle in Greenland with the Air Force to tour the facilities of one of the most critical military bases, Thule Air Base, with a two-star general.

Produced by BBC Studios, Live Below Zero is exec produced by Travis Shakespeare, Joseph Litzinger and Kevin Tao Mohs. StarTalk is produced by Curved Light Productions and National Geographic Studios. Executive producers are Tyson, Helen Matsos, Brian Lovett, Drew Pulley and Betsy Forhan.