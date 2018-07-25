Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is expanding his brand once again. The Hell’s Kitchen host is partnering with National Geographic on a new series titled Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted. Production on the series is set to begin this fall and is eyeing a 2019 airdate.

The series was announced today during the network’s session at the Television Critics Press Tour. Uncharted will combine Ramsay’s passion for food, exploration, adventure and friendly competition, of course. In the show, Ramsay will embark on anthropology-through-cuisine expeditions to unearth the most incredible people, places, and flavors the world has to offer. He will star in the series which will be produced by his own Studio Ramsay.

Uncharted will air next year on National Geographic in 171 countries and 43 languages, with Studio Ramsay/All3 Media retaining rights in the remaining international territories.

The series will have him traveling to locales like Borneo and Cambodia. Each episode of Uncharted will include three key ingredients: unlocking a culture’s culinary secrets through exploration and adventure with local food heroes; tracking down high-octane traditions, pastimes and customs that are specific to the region in hopes of discovering the undiscovered; and, finally, testing Ramsay against the locals, pitting his own interpretations of regional dishes against the tried-and-true classics. The series moves beyond conversation to truly immerse Ramsay in all aspects of the local culture to better prepare him for the final friendly cooking competition with local chefs and foodies.

Ramsay is no stranger to food adventures. In 2010, he had a U.K. series titled Gordon’s Great Escapes where he explored the food culture of India and Southeast Asia. Uncharted marks an addition to Ramsay’s repertoire of Fox network series which include the aforementioned Hell’s Kitchen as well as MasterChef and MasterChef Junior.