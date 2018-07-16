The film adaptation of Uncharted has been in development purgatory for some time now, but that hasn’t stopped Nathan Fillion from taking matters into his own hands. The Firefly alum collaborated with filmmaker Allan Ungar to give a live-action fan film based on the popular video game series.

Fans have said that Fillion would be the perfect person to play Nathan Drake because of their physical similarities and attitudes. By working with Ungar, it became a reality via a well-made 14-minute short which also stars Stephen Lang.

Uncharted follows Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter and descendant of explorer Sir Francis Drake. He believes he knows the whereabouts of the South American city of El Dorado and embarks on a quest, competing with a rival hunter.

Sony first announced the live-action film adaptation of the series at Comic-Con on June 10, 2016. Since then, it has switched hands like a game of hot potato until it landed in the lap of Joe Carnahan. Even so, Sony removed the project from its calendar in September 2016.

About a year later, Deadline broke the news that Shawn Levy would direct with Tom Holland attached to play Nathan Drake. Holland is lovely, but maybe Fillion and Ungar’s short will make them reconsider Fillion for the project.

Watch the short above.