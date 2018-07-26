How about this as a symbolic move? 20th Century Fox TV’s first big sale this pitch season is to its soon-to-be sister network.

ABC has given a put pilot commitment to a multi-camera comedy series project starting stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, from The Carmichael Show co-creators Jerrod Carmichael and Ari Katcher and showrunner Danielle Sanchez-Witzel. The comedy is produced by 20th Century Fox TV, where Carmichael and Sanchez-Witzel are under overall deals, in association with Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

The project, written by Bargatze, Carmichael, Katcher and Dan Shaki, was originally set up at 20th TV’s current sister network, Fox, last season with a put pilot commitment. It did not go to pilot and was pursued by ABC, which had been looking to work with Carmichael and is on the market for blue-collar, Middle America family comedies. With Sanchez-Witzel coming on board, the project moved to ABC.

Carmichael Rex/Shutterstock

Sanchez-Witzel Courtesy of UTA

The untitled comedy is based on Bargatze’s life and comedy. It follows Nate and his wife, who choose to move from California to Nate’s native Tennessee to raise their 6-year-old daughter with a combination of West Coast and Southern values. But finding the balance proves more difficult than Nate imagined, especially where his parents are concerned.

Bargatze,, Carmichael and Sanchez-Witzel executive produce alongside BEP’s Tim Sarkes, Alex Murray and Jon Liebman. Katcher and Shaki co-executive produce.

20th TV is among the 21st Century Fox assets that are in the process of being acquired by ABC parent Disney.

Bargatze has appeared multiple times on Late Night with Conan O’Brien and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and was featured on Netflix’s The Standups. Here is a look at his stand-up: