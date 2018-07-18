Natasha Henstridge is set for a lead role opposite Vinessa Antoine in CBC’s Diggstown drama series created by Floyd Kane (Across the Line).

Written by Kane, Diggstown is set in the gritty arena of legal aid. It centers on Marcie Diggs (Antoine), a star lawyer who reconsiders her priorities after her beloved aunt commits suicide following a malicious prosecution. Landing at a legal aid office in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Marcie is driven by one thing – to never again allow innocent lives to be destroyed by the justice system.

The team of lawyers that Marcie works with are a curious band of do-gooders, cynics and scrappers – messy souls struggling to keep personal disappointment and demons out of their practice as they work directly in the community to find justice for their diverse clients, exploring issues of racism, poverty and gender bias.

Henstridge will play Colleen MacDonald, a single, no-nonsense, openly gay director of legal aid now headquartered in Halifax after being blacklisted by the legal community in Toronto. She hopes to one day work her way back home.

A CBC original drama, Diggstown is co-produced by Circle Blue Entertainment, Freddie Films Inc., and DHX Media. Kane is creator, executive producer and showrunner, and Amos Adetuyi (Across the Line) is executive producer.

Henstridge just wrapped indie horror feature The Unhealer opposite Adam Beach and Lance Henriksen. Other credits include sci-fi fantasy series Medinah, the CW’s Beauty & the Beast and Secret Circle, ABC’s Commander in Chief and Eli Stone series, among others. Henstridge is repped by APA and Atlas Artists . Kane is repped by APA and Vanguarde Artists Management in Canada.