Nat Wolff has closed his deal to star with Mary J. Blige in Body Cam for Paramount Players. Pic is a horror thriller which Malik Vitthal will direct and Matt Kaplan will produce.

Richmon Riedel wrote it as a spec script which was rewritten by Nic McCarthy and John Ridley about several LAPD police officers who are haunted by a malevolent spirit that is tied to the murder of a black youth at the hands of two white cops. All of them are caught on a body cam video that was destroyed in a cover up.

Best known for The Fault In Our Stars, Wolff most recently seen in Home Again and Death Note. He’s repped by CAA and Definition Entertainment.