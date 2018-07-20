CMT has released a first look at the upcoming final episode of country music drama Nashville.

In the clip, Zach (Cameron Scroggins) presents an ultimatum to Brad (Jeffrey Nordling), Nashville’s Next is about to name its star and Avery (Jonathan Jackson) and Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) are ready to face their future. There’s also a mysterious blurry figure toward the end of the clip with Deacon (Charles Esten) asking “Is this real?” (Who could that be?)

In CMT’s official logline for the final episode, “Deacon can’t forgive Gideon and gets an opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream. Juliette makes a decision about her future. Daphne prepares for the final round of Nashville’s Next. Alannah confronts Brad. Avery, Gunnar, and Will discuss the future.”

The country music soap has been on quite a journey since it premiered on ABC in 2012. It was canceled suddenly in May 2016 and then moved to CMT for its final two seasons. Nashville follows country stars Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere), Deacon Claybourne (Charles Esten) and the Highway 65 family as they strive to keep Rayna Jaymes’ dream alive and pursue their music while juggling relationships, family and the ever-changing industry. Jonathan Jackson, Clare Bowen, Sam Palladio, Kaitlin Doubleday, Rachel Bilson and Lennon Stella also star. Connie Britton played Jaymes for the series’ first four-plus seasons.

Nashville will end its six-season run on July 26 at 9 PM on CMT.

Check out the clip above.