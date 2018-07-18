After spending three seasons in Colombia, Netflix’s drug trafficking drama is heading to Mexico. Narcos: Mexico will feature new characters including two played by Michael Pena and Diego Luna.

Netflix

Netflix unveiled the first look at Pena and Luna’s characters today. Luna (right) is set to play Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo but he goes by only one name: Felix. He is the leader of the Guadalajara cartel, one of the biggest narcos in the history of Mexico and the founder of the modern Mexican drug trade. Quiet but bold, inscrutable but sharp-minded, to all appearances he is a benevolent leader, loyal to his friends, associates, and employees…but his ambition comes before all else.

Pena (above) will play Kiki Camarena, a family man and an undercover DEA agent who garnered valuable intel through a series of informants around Félix and his newly minted Guadalajara cartel, but quickly found himself in c as he realized he had completely underestimated the sophistication of Gallardo’s system.

Narcos: Mexico will explore the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, beginning at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganized confederation of independent growers and dealers. Witness the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire. When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Peña) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined. As Kiki garners intelligence on Félix and becomes more entangled in his mission, a tragic chain of events unfold, affecting the drug trade and the war against it for years to come.

The drama is produced by Gaumont Television for Netflix. Eric Newman is Executive Producer and showrunner. José Padilha, Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard are Executive Producers.

In addition to Pena and Luna, Narcos: Mexico is stacked with an impressive cast. Read the additional casting below: