Nancy Sinatra Sr., the first of Frank Sinatra’s four wives and mother of his three children, has died. She was 101 and passed peacefully, according to her daughter, Nancy Sinatra Jr., via Twitter. No cause of death was given.

Frank and the former Nancy Barbato were New Jersey natives and married from 1939-1951. “My mother passed away peacefully tonight at the age of 101. She was a blessing and the light of my life. Godspeed, Momma. Thank you for everything,” Nancy Jr. tweeted.

After their 1939 marriage, Frank and Nancy lived in an apartment in Jersey City, N.J., her hometown. It was there that Nancy (best known for her hit song, ‘These Boots Are Made For Walkin’) and Frank Jr. were born.

In 1944, the family moved to Toluca Lake, Calif., where daughter Tina was born. But the Sinatras separated in September 1950. Ten days after their divorce was finalized in 1951, Frank Sinatra married Hollywood actress Ava Gardner.

Nancy Sinatra Sr, never remarried. Frank Sinatra divorced Gardner in 1957 and later married Mia Farrow, followed by Barbara Marx, who was with him until his death.