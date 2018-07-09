MyNetworkTV has finalized its schedule for the fall, adding episodes of Chicago P.D., The Good Wife and CSI: Miami. Law & Order: CI and Dateline are returning to the channel. Check out the schedule below.

Targeting the 18-49 demo and reaching more than 97% of the country, MyNetworkTV programs 10 hours of programming on weeknights.

Here is the 2018-19 fall sked:

Monday, September 24

8-9 p.m.: Law & Order: CI

9-10 p.m.: Law & Order: CI

Chicago P.D. NBC

Tuesday, September 25

8-9 p.m.: Chicago P.D.

9-10 p.m.: Chicago P.D.

Wednesday, September 26

8-9 p.m.: Dateline

9-10 p.m.: Dateline

Thursday, September 27

8-9 p.m.: The Good Wife

9-10 p.m.: The Good Wife

Friday, September 28

8-9 p.m.: CSI: Miami

9-10 p.m.: CSI: Miami