MyNetworkTV has finalized its schedule for the fall, adding episodes of Chicago P.D., The Good Wife and CSI: Miami. Law & Order: CI and Dateline are returning to the channel. Check out the schedule below.
Targeting the 18-49 demo and reaching more than 97% of the country, MyNetworkTV programs 10 hours of programming on weeknights.
Here is the 2018-19 fall sked:
Monday, September 24
8-9 p.m.: Law & Order: CI
9-10 p.m.: Law & Order: CI
Tuesday, September 25
8-9 p.m.: Chicago P.D.
9-10 p.m.: Chicago P.D.
Wednesday, September 26
8-9 p.m.: Dateline
9-10 p.m.: Dateline
Thursday, September 27
8-9 p.m.: The Good Wife
9-10 p.m.: The Good Wife
Friday, September 28
8-9 p.m.: CSI: Miami
9-10 p.m.: CSI: Miami