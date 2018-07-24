Former MTV VJ and TRL host Jesse Camp has been reported missing. His sister, Marisha Camp, reported his disappearance on July 19. The Riverside Police Department is currently investigating.

“I can’t begin to thank everyone who reached out to express their concern and support after my brother Jesse went MIA,” said Marisha in an Instagram story. “He truly has the most beautiful friends from all walks of life, and he is SO LOVED.”

She continues, “Jesse was last seen in California last week but has not reached out to us yet. What he needs more than anything is kindness and love… Please keep him in your prayers. If you see him, please let him know that many, many people care.”

Marisha told authorities that her brother, whose real name is Josiah, was depressed, but not suicidal. The Riverside Police Department posted a recent picture of Jesse Camp and description on their Facebook page and says that “there does not appear to be anything suspicious at this time regarding Jesse being missing other than his ceased contact with family and friends.”

Jesse Camp was the winner of MTV’s “Wanna Be a VJ” in 1998 after being homeless. He went on to host TRL and then pursued a music career with his 1999 debut album Jesse & the 8th Street Kidz.