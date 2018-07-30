A group of international aristocrats and a “royally connected” American are set to star in a six-part reality series for MTV’s international networks. The Viacom-owned broadcaster has ordered The Royal World from Big Brother producer Initial to air in nearly 180 countries outside of the U.S.

The show will see a group of young royals and aristocrats from the UK, Russia, Austria, Nigeria and Ireland live together in a British countryside mansion. MTV has not yet revealed casting.

It will explore the lives of the pedigreed and privileged twenty somethings and will also have inside access to the cast’s lavish family homes and elite circles. MTV International hopes to take advantage of the current clamber for royal-themed programming following Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry.

The Royal World is produced by Endemol Shine-owned Initial and is exec produced by Andrew Jackman as well as Iestyn Barker and Craig Orr, VP Commissioning and Development of MTV International. It was commissioned by Orr and Kerry Taylor, EVP Youth and Music and co-head of MTV International. It is MTV International’s latest reality series to emerge out of the UK this year following Beach Body SOS, The Charlotte Show, Million Dollar Baby and Danny Dyer-narrated True Love or True Lies?.

“MTV has a deep-rooted history of shining a light on original characters and unique subcultures. The Royal World brings this to a whole new level,” said Kerry Taylor, EVP Youth & Music and co-head of MTV International. “From shores around the globe to royal mansions, we celebrate great stories everywhere they are. I can’t wait for the world to meet our new royal family.”

“Meghan falling for Prince Harry, marrying into the Royal Family, and her blossoming friendship with the Queen has captivated the nation. Our intrigue and obsession with all things regal has well and truly been reignited. The Royal World’s veritable melting pot of global aristocrats will show what it really means to be young and royal.” commented Craig Orr, VP Commissioning and Development, MTV International.

Katy Manley, Creative Director, Initial, said: “The Royal World is a brilliantly entertaining show that invites you into a world which is utterly closed to most of us – the world of young, titled royals and aristocrats. Expect headline grabbing gossip that’ll leave palaces squirming as we get to know the real people behind the titles. This is a great example of the kind of young skewing, entertaining and insightful formats Cat Lynch and I have been developing since we took the helm at Initial so we are delighted to be working with MTV on it.”