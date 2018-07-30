We’re getting the first look at Season 2 of AT&T Audience Network’s Stephen King adaptation Mr. Mercedes.

The series picks up a year after Brady Hartsfield’s (Harry Treadaway) thwarted attempt to perpetrate a second mass murder in the community of Bridgton, Ohio. Since the incident, Hartsfield has been hospitalized in a vegetative state. Retired Detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) has done his best to move on from his Brady obsession, teaming up with Holly Gibney (Justine Lupe) to open Finders Keepers, a private investigative agency. But when unexplainable occurrences begin to affect hospital staff members attending to Brady, Hodges is haunted by the feeling that Brady is somehow responsible.

The original cast, which includes Gleeson as Detective Bill Hodges, Treadaway as Brady Hartsfield, Jharrel Jerome as Jerome Robinson, Scott Lawrence as Detective Peter Dixon, Breeda Wool as Lou Linklatter, Lupe as Holly Gibney, Nancy Travis as Donna Hodges, and Holland Taylor as Ida Silver, is joined by Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire) as Brady Hartsfield’s doctor Dr. Felix Babineau, Tessa Ferrer (Grey’s Anatomy) as Dr. Babineau’s wife Cora Babineau, and Maximiliano Hernandez (Sicario) as Assistant DA Antonio Montez for season two.

Season 2 of Mr. Mercedes premieres Wednesday, August 22 at 10 PM on AT&T Audience Network.

Check out the trailer above.