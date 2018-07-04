Mr Mercedes is finally heading to the UK with the AT&T Audience Network series debuting on Starz’s digital channel.

The Stephen King adaptation, which was written by David E. Kelly, will launch on Starzplay, which is available via Amazon’s Prime Video Channels service. The first season of the show has launched immediately on the platform, while the second season, which will launch in the U.S. on August 23, will launch soon after its bow.

Produced by Sonar Entertainment, summer series Mr. Mercedes follows Brady Hartsfield, played by Harrry Treadaway, a demented killer who taunts a retired police detective Bill Hodges, played by Brendan Gleeson, with a series of lurid letters and emails, forcing the ex-cop to undertake a private, and potentially felonious, crusade to bring the killer to justice before he is able to strike again.

Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome, Scott Lawrence, Robert Stanton, Breeda Wool, Justine Lupe and Ann Cusack also star in the rookie season, along with Mary Louise-Parker and Holland Taylor.

It is one of the most high-profile non-Starz series to launch on the service and comes on the back of shows such as Sweetbitter and Vida. The service also air movies including 3:10 to Yuma, Bend It Like Beckham and Dirty Dancing. Mr Mercedes is distributed globally by Sony Pictures Television.