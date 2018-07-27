Seven months after joining the MPAA as EVP Government Affairs, Gail McKinnon is putting her stamp on the governmental affairs department of Hollywood’s film and TV lobby, announcing a trio of promotions today in the division. Neil Fried has been upped to SVP Congressional and Regulatory Policy & Senior Counsel, Patrick Kilcur to SVP Federal Affairs, and Greg Saphier to SVP External Affairs.
“These changes will enable us to better leverage our strengths, execute on strategy, and deliver high value to our member companies,” McKinnon told staff in an email obtained by Deadline.
Fried joined the MPAA in 2013 from the House Energy and Commerce Committee, where he served as chief counsel on media and technology issues.
Here’s the full memo:
Dear Colleagues,
Today I am announcing a reorganization of the Government Affairs department.
Neil Fried is promoted to Senior Vice President, Congressional and Regulatory Policy & Senior Counsel, Federal Advocacy and Strategic Planning. In this new role, he will work closely with the senior team to set legislative and regulatory policy, federal advocacy, and assist with the department’s strategic planning.
Patrick Kilcur is promoted to Senior Vice President, Federal Affairs. He will be responsible for advancing the policy priorities of the association and its member companies before Congress and the Administration. Ben Staub, Alicia Leahy and Peter Tzeng will report to Patrick.
Greg Saphier is promoted to Senior Vice President, External Affairs. He will continue to manage our third party program which is critical to our federal advocacy and positioning the association as a thought leader on policy issues.
Neil, Patrick and Greg will report to me.
These changes will enable us to better leverage our strengths, execute on strategy, and deliver high value to our member companies.
Please join me in congratulating Neil, Patrick and Greg
Best, Gail