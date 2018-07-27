Seven months after joining the MPAA as EVP Government Affairs, Gail McKinnon is putting her stamp on the governmental affairs department of Hollywood’s film and TV lobby, announcing a trio of promotions today in the division. Neil Fried has been upped to SVP Congressional and Regulatory Policy & Senior Counsel, Patrick Kilcur to SVP Federal Affairs, and Greg Saphier to SVP External Affairs.

“These changes will enable us to better leverage our strengths, execute on strategy, and deliver high value to our member companies,” McKinnon told staff in an email obtained by Deadline.

Fried joined the MPAA in 2013 from the House Energy and Commerce Committee, where he served as chief counsel on media and technology issues.

Here’s the full memo: