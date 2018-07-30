BREAKING: Social media is exploding that the MoviePass app seems to be dead for most major theaters except for Landmark Theatres, one of the only prime national cinema circuits that the monthly movie ticket service has a deal with. When reached for comment, MoviePass did not return calls and their customer service Twitter handle @MoviePass_CS hasn’t updated a response in six hours.

On Thursday night MoviePass went out, and the following morning had to secure a $6.2M payday loan to stay alive and cover “merchant and fulfillment processors”. The situation was then fixed over the weekend by MoviePass returning online for most major circuits, except subscribers couldn’t purchase tickets for the weekend’s No. 1 movie Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Now MoviePass is dark again.

“I think they’re done,” guessed one distribution insider gloomily. After a 250-1 stock split last week, MoviePass’ parent company Helios & Matheson fell from a new share price of $22 to a closing price today of $0.80 per Deadline’s Dade Hayes with the corporation facing NASDAQ delisting.

If by some wing and a prayer MoviePass miraculously survives this, God knows all of this is taking a toll on its reported 3 million subscribers. We’re hearing loose talk that MoviePass might pull another rabbit out of its hat by tomorrow, that they’re not quite headed to the sunset just yet. We’ll keep you updated.

I think @MoviePass just officially folded. None of the 6 theaters in Knoxville are showing any listings available whatsoever. It was good while it lasted MP. — The Great Stewie (@TheGreatStewie) July 30, 2018

MoviePass released a statement on Friday in response to its bumpy Thursday night ride: “We apologize for the inconvenience caused by a temporary outage in our app over the past day. We have handled the issues on the back-end, and our app is now up-and-running with stability at 100%. We thank our members and our community for their patience and ongoing support, and we appreciate their commitment to our vision as we revolutionize the movie industry. We’ve also posted a letter to subscribers on our social media channels and in our app communicating adjustments to the service and our plans for the future.”

Screenshots from the MoviePass app regarding its current major chain outage and avail at Landmark: