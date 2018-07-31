As MoviePass struggles to stay alive with its monthly movie ticket subscription program, AMC Theatres is just getting theirs started.

The No. 1 exhibitor in the world announced today that in the last five weeks since its launch, their new AMC Stubs A-List frequent moviegoer program has enrolled more than 175K fully-paid members. This news comes after a day when MoviePass saw another major chain outage on Monday, followed by evening news breaking that the all-you-can-see $9.99/a month service would no longer cover big studio movies. On social media, MoviePass subscribers have turned, either mourning the service’s break-down, or making fun of the company’s financial woes. More importantly, some MoviePass subscribers on Twitter are saying that they’re changing over to AMC’s A-List because they’ve had it with the app outages and ticket price surges (which in certain cases can be more than what the cinema is charging).

That initial surge in membership is well ahead of the chain’s expectations. At the time of launch on June 26, 2018, AMC expected to hit 500K members one year from launch at the end of June of 2019, and 1 million members two years from launch, at the end of June of 2020.

A-List is a new premium VIP tier of the AMC Stubs loyalty program. Overall, with A-List, the AMC Stubs counts 15.8 million U.S. households as members.

From Adam Aron, AMC CEO and President:

“We are nothing less than ecstatic about the early consumer response to AMC Stubs A-List, which encourages moviegoers to come to the theatre more often, bringing their family and friends with them. With more than 175,000 members enrolled in just five weeks, the growth of AMC Stubs A-List has far exceeded our projections. We also find it reassuring that we consciously designed AMC Stubs A-List to be a profitable program with a price point that is loaded with consumer value while also being sustainable for us and for our guests.”

Aron added, “Because AMC Stubs A-List benefits our guests, our valued industry and studio partners, and our shareholders, we expect A-List will endure over the long-haul. Accordingly, we are excited to continue welcoming current and new AMC guests to enjoy AMC Stubs A-List, which offers the very best of AMC. AListers get a choice of every movie including the newest blockbusters, in every format including IMAX, Dolby Cinema and RealD 3D, at every U.S. AMC location, bookable online and in advance, with no annoying or

unreasonable surge/peak pricing, up to three times per week, all for just $19.95 per month (plus tax).”