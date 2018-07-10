Freeform has rounded out its cast and has begun principal photography on Motherland (working title), an hourlong drama pilot from Claws creator Eliot Laurence and executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick. Cast as series regulars are Taylor Hickson (Deadpool), Amalia Holm, Kelcey Mawema (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Jessica Sutton (The Kissing Booth) and Demetria McKinney (Tyler Perry’s House of Payne).

Set in an alternate America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country, Motherland follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into early deployment at Fort Salem. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped, with the more dominant women on the front lines fighting looming terrorist threats that are familiar to our world — but with supernatural tactics and weapons.

Freeform/Rex/Shutterstock

Hickson portrays Raelle, a reluctant recruit with major authority issues whose mother recently died in the line of duty. Mawema portrays Abigail, an unquestionably alpha, smart, driven and courageous witch who hails from the upper echelons of military witch society and is excited to be joining the ranks of the witches’ army. Sutton is Tally, a kind, strong-willed and curious witch who enlisted despite her mother’s passionate disapproval. Holm rounds out the young witch recruits, playing Scylla, a playful yet dark and mischievous recruit who is not what she appears to be.

McKinney plays Anacostia, an articulate, tough, wryly humorous staff sergeant whose chief concern is keeping the young recruits alive through basic training.

Motherland is written and created by Laurence and produced by Freeform Studios and Gary Sanchez Productions. Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick serve as executive producers for Gary Sanchez Productions. Pilot is directed by Steven A. Adelson (Riverdale, Siren).