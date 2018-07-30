Netflix made a big splash in 2013 when it made a deal with Disney, hailed by both sides at the time as “unprecedented,” for four Marvel TV series, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Luke Cage, and a limited series, The Defenders.

The four series from the original agreement are still going ,joined by a fifth, Daredevil spinoff The Punisher. Are more Marvel series on the way?

“There’s always an ongoing discussion about spinning off additional characters into additional properties,” Netflix VP original content Cindy Holland said during the Internet network’s TCA executive session, adding, “I don’t have anything to share.”

The series that launched the Marvel Netflix universe, Daredevil, was renewed for a third season two years ago but that third installment of the show starring Charlie Cox is yet to get a premiere date. Why is that, is there an issue with the show?

“The biggest issue was the timing of production and launching of The Defenders because what that meant is we had to shut down all of the shows, so all the actors be available for The Defenders so it’s more function of that,” Holland told Deadline. “There is no problem with this season, I think it’s fantastic, it’s real return to form in my view.”

Speaking of The Defenders, could there be a second installment of the superhero team-up limited series? “It could be possible, there are no plans at this time,” Holland said.

The latest Marvel series to release a fresh season was Luke Cage S2 on June 22. Word is that a writers room is already working on a third season.

Said Holland, “We haven’t made any firm decisions yet.”