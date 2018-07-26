EXCLUSIVE: The producers of Oscar winners Moonlight and Icarus, Oscar nominee Carol and Showtime series Billions, are among those bringing new projects to the IFP Project Forum, which runs during the 40th IFP Week (September 15 – 20, 2018) in New York.

This year’s particularly buzzy Project Forum slate will comprise 150 U.S. and international films, series, digital and audio projects (for the first time) in different stages of development.

The co-production market will feature new narrative films and series from producers and EP’s including Lamb On The Throne from Adele Romanski (Moonlight) and Sara Murphy (Land Ho!), Breezin’ from Amy Lo (Nancy), The Gymnast from Brian Koppelman and David Levien (Billions), The Fugitive Game from Ryan Cunningham (Broad City), Sleepwalkfrom Ryan Zacarias (A Ciambra), Bitterroot from Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim (Columbus) and Nine Days from Jason Michael Berman (Amateur), Mette-Marie Kongsved (I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore) and Laura Tunstall (Beyoncé’s Lemonade).

Among new narrative films directed by auteur filmmakers will be omnibus pic Jerusalem – The Quarters featuring Todd Solondz (Welcome To The Dollhouse), Saint-Narcisse by Bruce LaBruce (Gerontophilia) and Centre Of The Earth by Gabriel Mascaro (Neon Bull). There will also be sophomore films in post-production from emerging directors including Colin Healey’s For Entertainment Purposes, Tom Quinn’s Colewell and Ani Simon-Kennedy’s The Short History Of The Long Road.

New series in the works comprise Radical Eye: The Life And Times Of Tina Modotti by Aaron Brookner (Uncle Howard), Watched by Afia Nathaniel (Dukhtar), Dream Team by Lev Kalman & Whitney Horn (L for Leisure), Year Zero by Ruby Marez & Brooke Sebold (Red Without Blue) and View From The Floor by Mindie Lind and Meghan Griffiths (Sadie).

Non-fiction films and series on the slate include Jacinta from Dan Cogan (Icarus), Case 993 from Josh and Dan Braun (Wild, Wild Country) and Danny Glover (Strong Island), Princess Nokia from Christine Vachon (Carol) and Untitled Digital Dating Documentary Series from Julie Goldman and Chris Clements (Life, Animated).

Meanwhile, new feature docs up for discussion will include Betty & Henri by Doug Block (112 Weddings), Cured by Bennett Singer (Brother Outsider), Without Arrows by Jonathan Olshefski (Quest), Narrowsburg by Martha Shane (After Tiller), Pool Movie by Vicky Funari(Paulina), and What It Takes by Deborah Dickson (Lalee’s Kin).

The Forum slate, which can be read in full here, is curated by Amy Dotson, IFP’s Deputy Director/Head of Programming and Milton Tabbot, IFP’s Senior Director of Programming.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate IFP Week’s 40th edition this year,” said IFP Executive Director Joana Vicente. “This highly anticipated event has continued to evolve over the last four decades while remaining true to its mission: discovering new voices and championing original and impactful storytelling.”

The Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) is a network and programming society which also runs the The Gotham Independent Film Awards. IFP Week in Brooklyn features meetings, screenings, talks and exhibitions largely based around visual media.