The first image from A24’s comedy series Moonbase 8 has been released and it is delightfully regal and awkward with NASA prestige.

Exclusively announced in April, Moonbase 8 follows three subpar astronauts living in NASA’s Moon Base Simulator in the desert with high hopes of being the next chosen to travel through to the moon. The first image from the series features the aforementioned subpar astronauts played by John C. Reilly, Tim Heidecker, and Fred Armisen. Dressed in NASA garb, the family-like portrait (see below) is picture perfect and is definitely something you would see in a dated science textbook.

The six-episode original comedy series comes from Portlandia co-creators Armisen and Jonathan Krisel as well as Heidecker and Reilly. Krisel will direct.

A24 will produce alongside Abso Lutely Productions with Armisen, Reilly, Heidecker, Krisel, and Dave Kneebone all serving as Executive Producers. The studio will look to partner with a network when the episodes have been completed.

Check out the image below and try your best to recreate it on your Instagram page.