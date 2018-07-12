Every hot streak is bound to come to end. For the first time since its 2009 launch, ABC’s Modern Family failed to land a comedy series or acting nomination for its its most recent ninth season.

Modern Family garnered eight consecutive best comedy series noms for its first eight seasons, winning five years in a row to tie an Emmy record, and also has won a slew of acting, writing and directing Emmys over the years. Last year marked the first time the comedy did not take home a single Emmy statuette.

Steve Levitan, who co-created and executive produces/runs Modern Family with Christopher Lloyd, is taking the end of the show’s streak in stride while plotting an Emmy comeback. (The series was not shut out completely this year, landing a nom in a sound category.)

“It was a hell of a run – especially in this day and age when there are so many great shows on so many platforms,” he told Deadline. “I’m thrilled for all the brilliant new people who get to experience the good fortune we’ve enjoyed. Plus it gives us a goal for next year: Earn our way back.”

Modern Family is heading into its 10th — and possibly final — season this fall.