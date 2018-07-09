EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood entertainment marketing shop Mob Scene is launching a dedicated Broadcast and Streaming Group, and hiring Cary Sachs to run it. Sachs, who founded and has been president of Ant Farm’s Television & Streaming division since 2016, brings with him clients including including Amazon Studios, Disney Channels Worldwide, ABC, NatGeo, Sony Television, CBS, USA, MTV, ITV, WGN America, Fox Sports, TBS, TNT and Keshet among others.

The industry veteran will report to John Zaffarano, Mob Scene’s president of Global Creative Marketing, and be tasked with expanding the agency’s TV and streaming business offering clients trailers, promos and sizzle reels, in-house shoots, print and international capabilities. The unit will also spearhead experiential events including 3D projections, screen installations, cross-promotional events, and domestic/international branding events.

Mob Scene’s TV and streaming clients already include Nickelodeon, Netflix, VH1 and Hulu. Its recent projects have included promotions for Ready Player One, Wonder Woman and The Greatest Showman on the film side and Stranger Things, The Walking Dead and The Handmaid’s Tale for TV/streaming.

“Cary approaches his creative work differently through his unique editing style, writing and personal service,” Zaffarano said. “His vast experience will help to diversify Mob Scene by expanding our creative capabilities into new areas of opportunity in the Broadcast and Streaming arena.”

Before joining Ant Farm, Sachs had been Chief Marketing Officer and SVP at Pongo in Hollywood for 11 years.