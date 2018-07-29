Refresh for latest…: Paramount Pictures/Skydance’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout has opened to an action-packed $153.5M worldwide, repping the best start ever for the Tom Cruise franchise. Of that, $92M comes from the international box office where it’s also the top launch for the spy series. Out in just 36 markets for 40% of the offshore footprint, Fallout is currently 19% ahead of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation‘s 2015 overseas start on a like-for-like basis.

As we noted in our global preview, anything above the $131.5M opening for 2011’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol reps a worldwide record start for Ethan Hunt & Co.

Early on, projections for the Christopher McQuarrie-helmed Fallout were in the $75M-$80M range overseas, with some going as high as $90M. As of Friday, we knew this one was leaping past $80M abroad. And then Saturday revved the engines beyond expectation.

In total, 29 markets bowed at No. 1 for the weekend; 30 are estimated to be the biggest for the M:I franchise; and 15 are the best for a Cruise movie. IMAX delivered $5M from 276 overseas locations — 22 markets saw the top start ever in the format for the franchise.

Korea, a huge Cruise hub, was the standout with $24.6M from 1,937 locations and 67% market share. The No. 1 opening is 85% above Ghost Protocol and 22% above Rogue Nation. This is the biggest Cruise opening in the market and the biggest opening for the Mission movies.

MORE…