EXCLUSIVE: Missi Pyle (YouTude Red’s Impulse, The Artist), Spencer Locke (Insidious Last Key, Resident Evil: Afterlife), Bailey Chase (Longmire, 24: Legacy), and Sherri Shepherd (Trial & Error, 30 Rock) are set to topline Walk Ride Rodeo, a biopic of paralyzed rodeo champion Amberley Snyder from Poke Prod and Netflix. Directed by Conor Allyn, the film follows the story of nationally-ranked barrel racer Amberley Snyder.

At 19-years old, Snyder barely survived a car accident that left her paralyzed from the waist down. Her doctors said she would never walk again, let alone ride. Snyder overcame her prognosis and was back on her horse 18 months after the accident.

Alyvia Alyn Lind (Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors), Corbin Bleu (High School Musical), Max Ehrich (The Path), Raleigh Cain (Only the Brave), Mitchell Hoog (The Spookies) and John-Paul Howard (Hell or High Water) will co-star.

Sean Dwyer and Greg Cope White wrote the screenplay, which is being produced by Poke Prod principals Elizabeth Cullen and Dwyer with White and Snyder serving as co-producers. The pic is currently shooting in New Mexico and will available on Netflix globally in 2019.