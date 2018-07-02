Update: Amazon Studios has designated Nov. 9 as the official release date for Mike Leigh’s Peterloo. Among the pic’s major studio limited competition is Sony’s Gary Hart pic The Front Runner.

Previous CinemaCon April 26: Amazon Studios marketing and distribution boss Bob Berney revealed that Mike Leigh’s Peterloo will be making a play at the fall film festivals with an eye on a November theatrical release.

Pic follows the 1819 Peterloo Massacre where British forces attacked a peaceful pro-democracy rally in Manchester. Maxine Peake, Rory Kinnear, Teresa Mahoney and Leo Bill star.

Leigh is a even-time Oscar nominee for movies including Secrets & Lies, Topsy-Turvy, Vera Drake, Happy Go Lucky and Another Year.