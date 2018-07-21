Nestor Carbonell (Bates Motel, Lost), Jaime Ray Newman (The Punisher, Bates Motel) and Josh Kelly (UnReal) are set to recur on the upcoming second season of NBC’s supernatural drama series Midnight, Texas.

Based on the best-selling book series by Charlaine Harris, Midnight, Texas, stars François Arnaud, Dylan Bruce, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Arielle Kebbel, Jason Lewis and Peter Mensah.

Carbonell and Newman will recur as Kai and Patience Lucero, respectively, the owners of Midnight’s new hotel. Their sudden arrival in town causes a stir and has the Midnighters suspicious about what is really going on. Kelly will recur as Walker Chisum, an openly gay demon hunter who has an intense connection with resident angel Joe Strong (Lewis).

Kai (Carbonell) is a magnetic, holistic energy healer and Patience (Newman) is his savvy and beautiful wife. Drawn to Midnight’s unique energy, they have opened Crystal Desert, a hotel and New Age healing center. Though Kai impresses the Midnighters with his power, some are skeptical of his motives and wonders if he is actually a con man. Patience uses her charm to ingratiate herself to Midnight and takes an immediate liking to Manfred (Arnaud).

Walker (Kelly) is a handsome, openly gay demon hunter, much like Joe Strong, the famed angel he admires. When Walker discovers Joe in Midnight, the two develop a bond fighting demons. Driven by revenge and an undeniably intense attraction to one another, Walker will get Joe into more trouble than either expect.

Midnight, Texas is executive produced by Eric Charmelo (Supernatural), Nicole Snyder (Supernatural) and David Janollari (Six Feet Under), and produced by Universal Television and David Janollari Entertainment.

Carbonell is represented by APA and Thruline; Newman is with ICM Partners and The Burstein Company; Kelly is with Abrams Artists Agency and The Rosenzweig Group.