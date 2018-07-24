In the first trailer for Jonah Hill’s Mid 90s, there are elements of comedy and drama, but it definitely leans into the drama.

The coming-of-age pic marks Hill’s directorial debut and it feels reminiscent of Larry Clark’s ’90s pic Kids — which seems appropriate considering the title. The movie follows Stevie (Sunny Suljic), a thirteen-year-old in ’90s-era LA who spends his summer navigating between a troubled home life and a group of new friends he meets at a Motor Avenue skate shop.

The only funny part of the trailer is the exchange between a group of skater misfits and a security guard (played by the hilarious Jerrod Carmichael), who compares one of the long-haired kids to Sheryl Crow. Other than that, the movie seems pretty heavy. Considering Hill is known for his comedy, many probably expected him to make a side-splitting romp for his first time out as a director. But let’s not forget that Hill, who also wrote the film, has delivered more dramatic and subdued performances in True Story, Moneyball and Cyrus.

The movie also stars Lucas Hedges as a very abusive brother as well as Alexa Demie. Scott Rudin, Ken Kao and Eli Bush are producing for A24. The movie is set to open in theaters Oct. 19.

Watch the trailer above and check out the new poster below.