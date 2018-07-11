Sony Pictures said this evening that international marketing president Michael Horn is stepping down, with Paul Noble, EVP of international creative advertising, assuming the role of co-president of the division.

Josh Greenstein, president of worldwide marketing and distribution at Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group, just sent out a memo to staff (read it below).

Horn had been in the post for four years, joining Sony Pictures Releasing International in 2014 as an SVP in Latin America before being promoted to president. He had been at Paramount before that.

Noble has led Sony’s international creative advertising ops since 2015. Greenstein said Noble in his new role will work closely with Andre Caraco, who runs Sony Pictures’ domestic marketing.

Here’s the memo:

Dear Colleagues, Today we are announcing a leadership change in MPG international marketing. After four years at Sony Pictures, Michael Horn has decided to step down as president, international marketing to pursue his next big challenge. I’d like to thank Michael for his years of service to SPE and I wish him all the best in the next chapter of his outstanding career. Michael joined Sony Pictures Releasing International in 2014 as a senior vice president in Latin America before being promoted to president of international marketing. During his time at Sony Pictures, Michael has been a key part of some of our most dynamic international campaigns, including Hotel Transylvania 2, Blade Runner 2049, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Peter Rabbit, and most recently Hotel Transylvania 3, among others. Paul Noble will assume the role of co-president, international marketing. Paul has over 15 years in the industry as a senior creative, and has led our international creative advertising operation since 2015, the last year as executive vice president. He joined Sony Pictures from the agency side in London where he’d overseen international creative campaigns for films including Fast & Furious 7, Despicable Me 2, Love Actually, and Inglourious Basterds. Since his time at Sony, he has driven and made invaluable contributions to campaigns for Peter Rabbit, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and others. Paul will work closely with Andre Caraco, who runs all domestic marketing. Please join me in congratulating Paul and wishing Michael all the best in the next chapter of his career. Josh

Variety first posted news of the exec shuffle.