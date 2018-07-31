EXCLUSIVE: Michael Ealy has joined Kofi Siriboe, Uzo Aduba, Naturi Naughton, Tristan Mack Wilds, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing, and Jade Eshete in MACRO’s romantic drama Really Love, which is being directed by Angel Kristi Williams from a screenplay she wrote with Felicia A. Pride.

Ealy’s more recent film credits include The Perfect Guy, Think Like a Man Too, About Last Night, Underworld Awakening, and Takers.

Currently in production, Really Love follows the life of a starving artist in gentrifying Washington D.C. who is struggling to find his place in the prestigious art world. When a young law student unexpectedly comes into his life, he must choose between a whirlwind romance and his budding career as a successful painter.

Producers are Mel Jones, MACRO’s Charles D. King, Aaliyah Williams and Kim Roth as well as Williams. MACRO’s Poppy Hanks, Kim Coleman, Stephanie Allain, Latisha Fortune, Sanford Grimes, and Pride are executive producers.

Ealy, who can be seen next in The Intruder, with Dennis Quaid and Meagan Good, and the David Rosenthal-directed remake of the 1990 thriller Jacob’s Ladder, is repped by Gersh and Anonymous Content.