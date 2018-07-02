President Donald Trump’s longtime fixer/personal attorney Michael Cohen has broken his silence in the most old-school way possible.

Cohen tweeted Sunday, using a black-and-white photo to illustrate, that he had spent Saturday afternoon with ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos. It’s his first interview since the FBI raided his office and home in April.

Cohen promised it would be featured on this morning’s Good Morning America which, this morning, treated viewers to about 10 minutes of Stephanopoulos talking about talking to Cohen, with more photos – this time color ones. The two men were seen chatting in a drab room, Cohen in suit but no tie, Stephanopoulos in khaki pants and polo shirt.

During the interview, Stephanopoulos said, the man who famously said he would take a bullet for Trump said, when asked what he will do if prosecutors offer him leniency in exchange for intel on Trump’s contacts with Russians during the election and etc, said, “My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will. I put family and country first.”

Cohen did not offer praise of Trump at any point in the interview, Stephanopoulos said.

Cohen has not been charged with anything, but has hired a new attorney, Guy Petrillo, who takes over for his new client this week. At that point, Cohen’s joint agreement with Trump attorneys is at an end.

“I will not be a punching bag as part of anyone’s defense strategy,” now-unleashed Cohen told Stephanopoulos. “I am not a villain in any story and won’t allow others to try and depict me in that way.”

Stephanopoulos asked Cohen if Trump had directed him to make that $130K hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Cohen previously claimed he paid the cash out of own pocket on his own, without direction from Trump or any promise of reimbursement. This time Cohen answered, “I want to answer. One day I will answer. But for now I can’t comment further on advice of my counsel.”

“A very very big signal,” Stephanopoulos translated this morning on GMA.

Similarly, Cohen signaled he would have something to say in “official form,” when asked by Stephanopoulos if President Trump knew in advance about that Trump Tower meeting between Don Jr., Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner on the one side, and a Russian attorney with entourage on the other, promising dirt on Hillary Clinton during the campaign. Trump has insisted he was not aware of the meeting.

Cohen also said he does not agree with Trump calling the Mueller investigation into Russian election meddling and possible Team Trump participation a “witch hunt.”

“As an as American I repudiate any foreign governments’ attempt to interfere in our democratic process and I would call on all Americans to do the same,” Cohen said in the interview we did not get to see, but heard George talk about and is described in print on ABC’ web site – just like a newspaper.

Cohen also scoffed at Trump’s tweet assuring America that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has denied any meddling in our election, calling POTUS’s asertion “unsustainable” and adding, “I choose to believe our intelligence agencies.”