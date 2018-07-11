Netflix has set Michael C. Hall, Cleopatra Coleman and Bokeem Woodbine to join Boyd Holbrook in In The Shadow of the Moon, a drama that just got underway. Holbrook plays a Philly police officer who struggles with a lifelong obsession to track a mysterious serial killer whose crimes defy explanation.

Jim Mickle is directing a script by Gregory Weidman and Geoff Tock.

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Rian Cahill are producing for Automatik, Ben Pugh for 42, Linda Moran and Mickle for Nightshade, with Fred Berger and Rory Aitken exec producing.

The film will be released next year.