EXCLUSIVE: Ben Hardy has joined the mission on 6 Underground, the Michael Bay-directed Netflix action film that stars Ryan Reynolds, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Sicario: Day of the Soldado), Adria Arjona (Triple Frontier), The Disaster Artist‘s Dave Franco, BlacKkKlansman‘s Corey Hawkins and Fauda‘s Lior Raz.

Hardy next will be seen playing Queen drummer Roger Taylor in the Bryan Singer-directed Bohemian Rhapsody, starring opposite Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. The pic opens November 2. He starred in the BBC limited miniseries The Woman In White and in Haiffa Al-Mansour’s film Mary Shelley, and he played the mutant Angel in the Singer-directed X-Men: Apocalypse as well as appearing in Only the Brave and EastEnders. Hardy is repped by Hardy is repped by WME, Untitled and CAM.

The action film 6 Underground is based on an original idea from writers and executive producers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who scripted the Deadpool films. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce 6 Underground along with Bay and Ian Bryce. The film shoots later this month and will be released worldwide on Netflix next year.