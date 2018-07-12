Porn star Stormy Daniels is out on bail after her arrest in the wee hours at an Ohio strip club where she is accused of touching patrons. Undercover police officers just happened to be at Sirens Gentlemen’s Club during her performance, giving her lawyer, Michael Avenatti the opportunity to respond, “Are you kidding me?”

“They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities,” Avenatti suggested.

Under Ohio law, an employee who regularly appears nude or seminude is prohibited from touching patrons on the premises of a sexually oriented business unless it’s a family member, CNN reports. Already news pundits are pointing out Stormy was guest-stripping at the club and therefore is not an employee who appears regularly in any state of undress at the establishment.

CNN affiliate WSYX got its hands on the legal docs detailing how detectives who happened to be at the club observed Stormy allegedly take off her top and press patron’s faces to her chest, and also fondle the breasts of female patrons.

Three brave detectives ran toward the danger, and had their faces pressed to her chest, according to the docs. Stormy also stands accused of fondling a female officer’s breasts and buttocks.

Avenatti had another version of the “politically motivated” sting that landed Stormy three misdemeanor sex offense charges; he shared with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle this morning.

“She was there for her performance, and unbeknownst to her, the police set up a sting operation within the strip club with multiple officers,” Avenatti said. “During her performance, they asked her if they could place their face in between her breasts while she was performing on stage.”

Stormy is, of course, not your average stripper, being the one who has claimed she had a fling with President Donald Trump before he became POTUS and that she was paid a Non Disclosure fee of $130K by Trump’ personal lawyer to keep her mouth shut about it when Trump was running for the White House. Never happened, the White House says, or words to that effect; she is suing Trump and Cohen, to get out of the NDA she says she signed days before the 2016 presidential election, but Trump never signed.

The incident has unfortunately impacted Stormy’s national tour: