J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot is developing a half-hour, single-camera, coming-of-age dramedy based on TVLine founder Michael Ausiello’s TV-obsessed, closeted-gay childhood in small-town New Jersey during the 1980s.

Ausiello, who grew up in Roselle Park, is writing the script for the untitled project, which is expected to be taken to the marketplace shortly. He serves as executive producer alongside Bad Robot’s J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson. Warner. Bros Television, where Bad Robot is based, is the studio.

Michael Ausiello circa 1980s Personal archive

The project’s development will not interfere with Ausiello’s responsibilities as President and Editorial Director of TVLine, a sister publication of Deadline. Should it move forward to pilot and series, Ausiello would continue as an executive producer, so he likely would have to scale back his TVLine duties during production but is expected to still be involved in the PMC-owned site he launched in 2011.

Ausiello also is developing a feature adaptation of his acclaimed memoir, Spoiler: Alert: The Hero Dies, with Jim Parsons’ That’s Wonderful Prods. attached to produce and Parsons to star.

Ausiello’s deal for the autobiographical TV dramedy was brokered by Anonymous Content and Mckuin Frankel Whitehead.