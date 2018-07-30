A different kind of singing competition is headed into homes across the country thanks to Metro Goldwyn Mayer. In a highly competitive bid, MGM has acquired the rights to the format of the French series Secret Audition from Groupe M6. Mark Burnett, Chairman, Worldwide Television Group, MGM will produce in the U.S. alongside MGM TV.

In Secret Audition, talented, unsuspecting performers, who have been reluctant to perform in public and who don’t have the courage to apply to be on a talent show, will (with the help of their friends and families) find themselves in a room. Suddenly, the walls of the room will be removed to reveal that they are on onstage, in front of a live studio audience. The performer will then be given the chance, right then and there, to perform in a “secret audition” (hence the title of the show) where, unbeknownst to them, top music producers are watching their performance behind a one-way screen. If the producers believe the singer is talented enough to merit a record deal, they will reveal themselves to offer a deal.

Secret Audition premiered in France on the M6 channel to great success on July 24. The new acquisition puts Studio 89, Groupe M6’s internal production company, as a new player on the format-selling market. Their series Chasseurs d’Appart (Flat Hunters), has already been adapted in five countries. The deal was completed by Ludovic Attal of MGM.

You can watch a teaser below: