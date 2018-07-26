MGM Motion Picture Group president Jonathan Glickman has promoted Cassidy Lange and Adam Rosenberg to be Co-Presidents of Production. They will report to Glickman, and will be charged with continuing to grow film franchises from re-imagined IP from the studio’s library, and ramping up original productions.

“Cassidy and Adam are the perfect pair to seamlessly lead MGM’s production team into the future,” Glickman said in a statement. “They have worked collaboratively for seven years, supervising a diverse slate of films ranging from revitalizing a franchise like Creed to the international breakout romance Me Before You and everything in between. As I’ve seen firsthand, they balance their strong business sense with extraordinary creative passion and we couldn’t have a more complementary and formidable team overseeing theatrical production.”

After a recent shakeup that saw the exit of Gary Barber, MGM has been empowered to create content for theatrical. Among the franchises, MGM just set a RoboCop sequel that will be directed by District 9‘s Neill Blomkamp, and brought Reese Witherspoon back to play Elle in Legally Blonde 3 to be released February 14, 2020. MGM’s slate also includes the 25th installment of EON Productions, MGM and Universal Pictures, with Danny Boyle directing and Daniel Craig reprising with a November 8, 2019 U.S. release; Creed II, directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone for November 21.

The Dirty Rotten Scoundrels revamp The Hustle is released May 10, 2019 with Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson starring, and an October 18, 2019 release has been set for the Conrad Vernon-directed animated adaption of The Addams Family featuring the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler and Allison Janney.

Among the original pics on the slate are the Chris Weitz-directed Operation Finale about the hunt for notorious Nazi Eichmann that stars Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley, in theaters on August 29, 2018; Fighting with My Family, a comedy-drama written and directed by Stephen Merchant and starring Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Vince Vaughn and Dwayne Johnson, for March 1, 2019; ; the feature adaptation of Nicola Yoon’s best-selling novel The Sun Is Also A Star with Warner Bros, directed by Ry Russo-Young and starring Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton, in theaters on May 17, 2019.

Lange joined MGM as Senior Vice President of Development & Production in 2011 and has supervised such films as Me Before You, Tomb Raider, Overboard and the upcoming Operation Finale, The Hustle and the Legally Blonde films.

Rosenberg also joined in 2011 as senior veep and has overseen the Creed franchise and films that include The Magnificent Seven, Hercules, the Barbershop films, and the upcoming Creed II, Fighting With My Family and RoboCop. He previously worked with Glickman at Spyglass and started his career working for producer Scott Rudin.