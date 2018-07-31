EXCLUSIVE: Mel Gibson and Colin Farrell are set to star in War Pigs, a Millennium Films actioner that Tommy Wirkola will direct, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian producing through di Bonaventura Productions, along with Matt Berenson. Production is to start October.

Scripted by Nick Ball & John Niven, the project first got set up as The Takedown. A group of disillusioned ex-marines go on one last mission to get revenge on the cartel that murdered one of their own while making off with millions of dollars in drug money. Farrell plays Drex and Gibson plays The Pastor.

Gibson will make the movie before focusing on directing the WWII action film Destroyer with Mark Wahlberg starring, and financing being sewn up. Farrell wrapped the Steve McQueen-directed Widows and the Tim Burton-directed Dumbo, and will play Oliver North in an Amazon miniseries about the Iran Contra scandal. The Norwegian-born Wirkola directed Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow: Red Vs Dead and his most recent film, What Happened to Monday?, premiered last August on Netflix, with Noomi Rapace, Willem Dafoe and Glenn Close starring.

Gibson, Farrell and Wirkola are repped by CAA; Wirkola is also repped by Artists First and attorney Michael Schenkman.