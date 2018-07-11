EXCLUSIVE: Mekia Cox (Once Upon a Time) and Meagan Holder (Pitch) have signed on to star in If Not Now, When, an indie film which will serve as the directorial debut for Meagan Good and Tamara Bass, both of whom will also star in.

Written by Bass, the plot, described as a story of sisterhood and camaraderie, centers around four friends — Good, Cox, Holder, and Bass — who met while in high school and are bonded by an event that happens. Fifteen years later, they are suddenly forced to all come back together when one of them faces a crisis.

Valarie Pettiford (Being Mary Jane), Edwin Hodge (Six), Kyle Schmid (Six), McKinley Freeman (Hit the Floor), Niles Fitch (This is Us), Todd Williams (Good Behavior) and newcomer Lexi Underwood co-star in the pic which is slated to begin filming this month in LA.

Good, who recently starred in the Sundance film, A Boy. A Girl. A Dream, is producing the pic with Bass under their Krazy Actress Productions banner along with Datari Turner and Sway Calloway. Victor Oladipo is financing the project via DipoCo LLC and will also serve as exec producer with Nieman Johnson and James Henderson.

Cox is repped by Global Artists and Charlton Blackburne; Holder by APA and Seven Summits; Good by Gersh and Primary Wave.