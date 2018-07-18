The popular Capcom video game character Mega Man is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a brand new animated series that will make its debut at San Diego Comic-Con.

Mega Man: Fully Charged will premiere its 10-episode on the Cartoon Network August 5. The new series comes from DHX Media and Dentsu Entertainment. Man of Action Entertainment serve as executive producers and story editors on the series.

The series, which is based on the legendary Capcom Mega Man video game franchise, will also make an appearance at Comic-Con at 6 PM on July 20. Fans will get a peek at the series and get to watch the exclusive premiere episode. The panel will features Capcom’s Kazuhiro Tsuchiya (video game producer: Mega Man 11, Asura’s Wrath), Logan McPherson (DHX Studios, VP, creative & animated production: Slugterra, The Deep, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, the series) and Man of Action Entertainment’s Joe Casey and Steven T. Seagle (executive producers and story editors for Mega Man: Fully Charged).

There will also be artwork signing on July 20 with the creators and producers of the show as well as exclusive Megan Man artwork from Jose Emroca Flores and merchandise from Toynami. You can also take a photo with a life-sized Mega Man statue!