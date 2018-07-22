Bleecker Street was looking to capture the nonfiction zeitgeist of this spring and summer’s robust runs of popular documentaries like Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, RBG and Three Identical Strangers, and it appears to have dazzled with its Tribeca premiere McQueen. Directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, the title about late British fashion sage Alexander McQueen grossed $96,928 in four theaters this weekend in its debut, an average of $24,232 per screen, a number that places it on par with the opening frames of the year’s other successful docs.

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate also launched Carlos López Estrada’s dramedy Blindspotting with Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal with 14 runs Friday. Over its three days, the Sundance-bowing feature is estimating a $332,500 take for a solid $23,750 per-theater average. Also planting firm roots with an exclusive opening-weekend run was Sundance Selects’ Far From the Tree, grossing $20,034.

Amazon Studios/Magnolia’s Generation Wealth played four theaters in its opening frame, grossing $33,602. Blue Fox Entertainment played three locations for Running For Grace, taking in $27,000, while Janus Films relaunched Wanda in a single location, good for $10,230.

A24 added runs for Eighth Grade in its second outing, taking in a robust $794,370 in 33 theaters for a robust $24,000 average. Amazon Studios expanded its Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot also in its second frame for $265,360 in the three-day frame. Annapurna’s Sorry To Bother You, meanwhile, crossed eight figures in its third weekend from a weekend gross of $899,000.

Bleecker Street’s Leave No Trace from Debra Granik played additional locations marking its first month in theaters, with its total now at $3.6 million.

NEW RELEASES

Blindspotting (Summit Entertainment/Lionsgagte) NEW [14 Theaters] Weekend $332,500, Average $23,750

Far From The Tree (Sundance Selects) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $20,034

Generation Wealth (Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $33,602, Average $8,401

McQueen (Bleecker Street) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $96,928, Average $24,232

Running For Grace (Blue Fox Entertainment) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $27,042, Average $9,014

Wanda (Janus Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $10,230

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Dark Money (PBS Distribution) Week 2 [1 Theater] Weekend $10,230

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot (Amazon Studios) Week 2 [62 Theaters] Weekend $265,360, Average $4,280, Cume $380,386

Eighth Grade (A24) Week 2 [33 Theaters] Weekend $794,370, Average $24,072, Cume $1,197,171

Gauguin: Voyage To Tahiti (Cohen Media Group) Week 2 [14 Theaters] Weekend $31,626, Average $2,259, Cume $71,691

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda (Mubi) Week 3 [2 Theaters] Weekend $6,500, Average $3,250, Cume $52,217

Sorry to Bother You (Annapurna) Week 3 [1,050 Theaters] Weekend $899,000, Average $2,689, Cume $10,252,204

Whitney (Roadside Attractions/Miramax) Week 3 [117 Theaters] Weekend $118,470, Average $1,012, Come $2,795,506

Yellow Submarine (Abramorama) Week 3 [71 Theaters] Weekend $60,772, Average $856, Cume $682,075

Leave No Trace (Bleecker Street) Week 4 [361 Theaters] Weekend $891,545, Average $2,470, Cume $3,614,395

Sanju (FIP) Week 4 [112 Theaters] Weekend $210,000, Average $112, Cume $7,620,868

Three Identical Strangers (NEON/CNN Films) Week 4 [332 Theaters] Weekend $1,431,800, Average $4,313, Cume $4,600,041

Boundaries (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [51 Theaters] Weekend $31,137, Average $610, Cume $633,888

The King (Oscilloscope) Week 5 [41 Theaters] Weekend $33,250, Average $811, Cume $162,589

Hearts Beat Loud (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 7 [90 Theaters] Weekend $63,867, Average $709, Cume $2,258,406

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (Focus Features) Wee 7 [730 Theaters] Weekend $1,305,000, Average $1,788, Cume $18,408,000

American Animals (The Orchard/MoviePass Ventures) Week 8 [40 Theaters] Weekend $30,625, Average $766, Cume $2,779,025

RBG (Magnolia Pictures/Participant Media) Week 12 [116 Theaters] Weekend $168,000, Average $2,755, Cume $13,115,887