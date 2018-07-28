The global organized crime thriller McMafia is officially set to return to AMC for a second season.

Earlier in May, BBC One has ordered an eight-episode second season of Russian crime series. The series airs on AMC in the U.S, but the network had not yet made a decision on a renewal. AMC made the official announcement of the series order today during the TCA Summer Press Tour.

The announcement of the new season comes months after the show found itself embroiled in a legal battle over its creation after a young British writer accused the BBC of breach of copyright. Wilf Varvill alleged that the storyline in the thriller is “exactly the same” as the plot of McMafia. He told Deadline earlier this year that he has filed a “breach of copyright” and “confidentiality” claim in the UK High Court to resolve the matter.

McMafia debuted in February as an eight-part series created by Hossein Amini and James Watkins. Inspired by Misha Glenny’s best-selling book of the same name, the series charts Alex Godman’s (James Norton) journey as he is drawn deeper and deeper into the world of organized crime. McMafia is co-produced by the BBC, AMC and Cuba Pictures, in association with Twickenham Studios, and distributed internationally by BBC Worldwide.