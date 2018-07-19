Just days before Kurt Sutter and the cast and creatives of Mayans M.C. take the stage at Comic-Con, the FX biker series hit the road hard with a new trailer this morning. Full of loyalty, guns, a new prospect in the JD Pardo-played Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, trust issues, some Edward James Olmos and a Spanish version of the Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black,” the Sons of Anarchy sequel of sorts declares that once you are in, there is no out.

The next chapter is set in a post-Jax Teller world, with Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo) fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp.

The series also stars Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral and Danny Pino. Recurring stars include Emilio Rivera, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Rocco Vargas, Maurice Compte, Gino Vento, Tony Plana and Ada Maris.

Mayans M.C., produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions, was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. Norberto Barba directs the first two episodes. The series is executive produced by Sutter and Barba, with James as Co-Executive Producer.

Season 1 of Mayans M.C. premieres September 4 at 10 PM on FX.

Check out the trailer above.