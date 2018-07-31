Following his two-year collaboration with Universal Television on Taken, veteran TV and film producer Matthew Gross has signed a two-year overall deal with the studio to develop new projects and oversee existing properties. Under the pact, Gross is joining the upcoming NBC drama series The InBetween, serving as executive producer alongside the project’s writer Moira Kirland (Madam Secretary) and producer David Heyman (Harry Potter film franchise).

The InBetween, a co-production between Universal International Studios and Universal Television, follows Cassie Bishop (Harriet Dyer), a young woman who was born with a gift of seeing and communicating with the dead. Although some call it a curse, Cassie can help the dead with their unresolved problems. The series also stars Paul Blackthorne as Detective Tom Hackett. Along with his new partner, former FBI Agent Damien Asante, and Cassie’s unique abilities, they solve some of the city’s most challenging cases.

“Nothing gives me greater piece of mind than knowing that Matt Gross is overseeing a show,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television. “Between his production knowledge and creative instincts, I always feel we are in good hands.”

Gross most recently executive produced action drama Taken for its two-season run on NBC and is currently producing a live stage musical adaption of The Sting starring Harry Connick, Jr. He originally developed and sold Taken during his stint as president of EuropaCorp Television Studios USA. The series, a prequel to the successful movie franchise, was produced by Universal TV and EuropaCorp. TV

Gross’ previous producing credits include TV series Body of Proof, Dirty Sexy Money, Daybreak, and Sons of Liberty and feature films Across The Universe, Fired Up! and Joe Somebody.

Gross is repped by attorney Karl Austen of Jackoway Austen Tyerman.