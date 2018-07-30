PBS’ Masterpiece came to TCA, noticeably absent executive producer/force of nature Rebeccca Eaton, to showcase the next season of Victoria and first season of The Miniaturist.

But first, Eaton’s deputy, Susanne Simpson, walked Masterpiece-adoring TV critics through the franchise’s projects in the works:

In 2019, PBS will air three-parter Mrs. Wilson, starring Ruth Wilson playing her own grandmother.

Also in the works, six-part Press, takes place in London and follows two rival newspapers, “one like the Sun and the other like Guardian,” Simpson said coyly, and how they compete for the best stories and the best journalists, delving “into the complicated lives of these people.” It’s penned by Doctor Foster writer Mike Bartlett, she revealed.

And, as Deadline reported earlier this month, PBS Masterpiece and British broadcaster ITV are teaming to bring Jane Austen’s unfinished final novel Sanditon to television. The broadcasters have partnered on the eight-part adaptation with War and Peace and Mr Selfridge writer Andrew Davies, which will be produced by Death in Paradise and Dickensian producer Red Planet Pictures.