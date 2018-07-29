It’s been more than a year since the release of the second season of Netflix’s award-winning comedy series Master Of None, co-created and starring Aziz Ansari. During the streaming platform’s TCA executive session, VP original content Cindy Holland addressed the probability of a third season of Master of None and possible new installments of Netflix’s two revivals, Arrested Development and Gilmore Girls.

“We certainly have given some thought to it,” Holland said regarding Season 3 of Master of None. “We certainly would be happy to make another season of Master of None with Aziz.”

Ansari became the focus of a controversy in January when he was accused of misconduct by a woman he went on a date with. Asked whether the issue has been discussed with Ansari, Holland said after the panel that she has not spoken with Ansari since the story came out.

Netflix

Also embroiled in a controversy has been Jeffrey Tambor, one of the stars of Arrested Development, which recently premiered its second revival season on Netflix, fifth overall. (Tambor was let go from his Amazon series Transparent over allegations of harassment but is in the new season of Arrested.)

Five years past between the first and second season of Arrested Development on Netflix. Is the Internet network considering another installment — the series’ sixth overall — and would it feature Tambor?

“I actually don’t know if it is a possibility or not,” Holland said. “We haven’t discussed it at all.”

Netflix

Holland also was noncommittal about more Gilmore Girls from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino but reiterated that Netflix is open to it, following the four followup movies.

“We haven’t discussed at all, but she know we are big fans of Gilmore Girls,” Holland said.