Here is the first trailer for Mary Queen of Scots, starring Saoirse Ronan as the young monarch and Margot Robbie as her rival Queen Elizabeth I.

The logline: The charismatic Mary Stuart (Ronan) had a turbulent life. Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne. But Scotland and England fall under the rule of the compelling Elizabeth I (Robbie). Each young queen beholds her “sister” in fear and fascination. Rivals in power and in love, and female regents in a masculine world, the two must decide how to play the game of marriage versus independence. Determined to rule as much more than a figurehead, Mary asserts her claim to the English throne, threatening Elizabeth’s sovereignty. Betrayal, rebellion and conspiracies within each court imperil both thrones – and change the course of history.

Jack Lowden, Joe Alwyn, Gemma Chan, Martin Compston, Ismael Cordova, Brendan Coyle, Ian Hart, Adrian Lester, James McArdle, with David Tennant, and Guy Pearce also star. Josie Rourke directed the film from Beau Willimon’s script based on Queen of Scots: The True Life of Mary Stuart by John Guy. Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Debra Hayward are the producers.

Focus Features opens Mary Queen of Scots in select theaters on December 7. Have a look at the trailer above and new character posters below and tell us what you think.